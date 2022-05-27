Rio Ferdinand and John Terry have fallen out on Twitter.

The two former England defenders have clashed over the former’s rankings of the best defenders in the Premier League era.

Ferdinand held an interview with Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk ahead of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid this Saturday.

And during the interview, he ranked the Premier League’s best ever defenders, with former England teammate Terry only making it to number five.

That’s despite most seeing the former Chelsea star as one of the very best of the modern era.

Interestingly, Ferdinand put himself as number one in the ranking after a successful career, which was largely spend with Manchester United.

After the rankings, Terry posted to his Instagram story with pictures of stats which proved his case.

And Ferdinand hit back on Twitter, saying: “@JohnTerry26 The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it’s really time to start addressing the fragile ego.

“Your lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it.”

Terry hit back by saying: “A fragile Ego is putting yourself at Number 1 @rioferdy5. Thanks for putting me in your top 5.”

A fragile Ego is putting yourself at Number 1 @rioferdy5

Thanks for putting me in your top 5 ??? — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) May 26, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

No love lost between those two, but it must be noted that Ferdinand did praise Terry when putting him in fifth place.