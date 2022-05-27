Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United future is far from certain.

The English attacker has endured a dire campaign – scoring just four Premier League goals since the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign.

Following his exile under former interim boss Ralf Rangnick, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Rashford was ‘considering his future’ – paving the way for a possible summer transfer.

Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He’s concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me – he’s always been professional but he wants clarity. ???????? #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nYOvGld4W0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

Now under the guidance of new permanent manager Erik Ten Hag, who was unveiled by the club earlier this week, Rashford could find himself handed an unlikely lifeline at Old Trafford.

However, failure to convince Ten Hag that he should be part of his long-term plans could open the door for one of the world’s most affluent clubs to poach the England international and that’s where Eddie Howe’s Magpies come in.

Regarded as the sport’s richest clubs, the Toon are likely to have their pick of the bunch and one player they could sign to spearhead their new era is United’s number 10.

Man United’s Marcus Rashford to Newcastle United?

Speaking recently on ‘The Done Deal’ YouTube Show, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, said: “Newcastle United have been burned with [Jesse] Lingard and Manchester United before, so those two clubs do not have a particularly strong relationship.

“Rashford, now, would probably go, in [Manchester] United’s eyes for closer to £55m or maybe £60m, compared to that £90 million [last year’s valuation], so you’re basically saying that a player, in the space of a year or so, is now available for £30m less.

“And that shows you how his fortunes have changed. I don’t think it’s a given that he leaves, I can see him getting a second wind under [Erik ten Hag], but for the right price, it’s possible that he’ll be allowed to talk to them, and as far as Premier League clubs are concerned, I think Newcastle United are the most likely.”

