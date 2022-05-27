Jurgen Klopp says revenge will now be Liverpool’s main aim heading into the Champions League final.

The Reds are preparing for the biggest game of their season, in Paris, looking to make it a treble, having already won two domestic cups.

Liverpool narrowly missed out in the Premier League title race, but they will be eyeing European glory to make up for that.

And the main narrative surrounds the theme of revenge, with the Reds having lost to Real Madrid in the 2018 final, in Kyiv.

Gareth Bale put on a superb substitute appearance to win that game, scoring twice, and the Reds were left feeling hard done by, losing Mo Salah early in the game.

Revenge is on many a supporter’s mind, but while Klopp recognises the importance of righting the wrong of yesteryear, he not concentrated on revenge.

“We played them; we lost,” he told UEFA. “What kind of reaction would you want to show for yourself?

“The fun part of it is, we played against Madrid in Kyiv [in 2018], we won it in Madrid [in 2019]; it was a different stadium [Atlético’s Estadio Metropolitano] and now we play Madrid again.

“So, obviously, when we are in a Champions League final, Madrid is always somehow involved.

“There’s the feeling that we want to put things right, definitely, but it cannot be the main thought. If we go there [saying] like, “Revenge! Payback!” all these kinds of things, it doesn’t work like that. That’s not us. We came here to the final in a different way.

“So, we have to play our way and that’s what we have to try [to do].”