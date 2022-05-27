Klopp gives big boost to Liverpool fans ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the press that both Fabinho and Thiago should be fit for the Champions League final on Saturday.

Liverpool fans were worried that both players would miss Europe’s biggest game after the pair picked up injuries during recent matches. Fabinho always looked like making the clash after coming off injured against Aston Villa earlier in the month, whilst everyone was sweating on Thiago who was substituted at halftime against Wolves last weekend with an Achilles problem.

Both now look likely to be fit to face Real Madrid tomorrow night, with Klopp telling the media when asked the question: “Looks good for both Thiago and Fabinho. Fabinho trained completely normal, Thiago trained yesterday with the team, will train today and then we will go from there.”

This will be a huge boost to Jurgen Klopps’ side as the pair have been integral to Liverpool’s success this season. Fabinho has become the king at stopping counter-attacks, which will be vital tomorrow night and Thiago has simply been a magician for the Reds for most of the season.

The midfielder battle will be the most important in deciding the outcome of the Champions League final and now Liverpool fans can breathe knowing their two best in that area will be on the pitch.