Liverpool and Chelsea set for transfer battle over Juventus defender

Liverpool could be looking to sure up their defence with talks taking place to sign Juventus defender Matthias De Ligt, but could face competition from Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Despite a new contract offer from the Italian giants being on the table for the Dutch centre-back, it has been reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato that a permanent move to Liverpool is on the table with Chelsea also big admirers.

Regardless of the recent speculation, Juventus manager Mass Allegri, whenever asked about the former Ajax star’s future has always appeared to keep his cards close to his chest.

Discussing the 22-year-old at the end of last year, as quoted by Football Italia, Allegri said: “I have nothing to say. De Ligt had a very good game today, Leo [Bonucci] is transmitting the Juventus values to him.”

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, already has a solid defence with Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate rotating to pair up with key defender and back-line orchestrator Virgil Van Dijk, any club would be keen to sign one of the most talented defenders, especially when the Dutchman already has experience playing with Van Dijk at international level.

With that being said, De Ligt would likely push Matip and Konate out of the starting line-up and so at least one would need to go to make room for the promising defender.

Chelsea are also set to see at least two first-team centre-backs depart after both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen failed to sign contract extensions.

However, with De Ligt’s minimum release clause believed to be a whopping £102 million (€120m) that became active at the end of this season, it seems that any club looking to spend as conservatively as possible will probably end up missing out.