Roberto Firmino has made it clear he wants to stay at Anfield.

Liverpool are preparing for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday night.

But in the meantime, question marks remain over a number of players’ futures, with three key attacking contracts coming towards an end.

Mohamed Salah will move into the final year of his contract this summer, and a deal still has not been agree to keep him around.

The same can be said of Sadio Mane, who is yet to put pen-to-paper ahead of his deal expiring in 2023.

And to complete the trio, striker Firmino is also out of terms in 2023, and he has been linked with a move away recently, especially due to the added competition between Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

MORE: Liverpool handed fresh blow over Barcelona star amid talks

But Firminho has made it clear he wants to stick around long-term.

“I’m very happy here. I’m grateful to God that I’m here playing for a great club with great players, winning titles. And my will is to stay,” he told TNT Sports.

“My wish is to stay here. I want to be here. I’m happy here. So that’s all I can say, I want to stay.”