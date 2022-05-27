Liverpool may have been handed a blow in their reported bid to land Barcelona star Gavi.

The midfielder has been a sensation at Camp Nou, bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old.

And he is already a regular under Xavi Hernandez, while also being a firm part of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad.

Barca want Gavi to remain a key part of their plans going forward, but they find themselves in a contract jam.

Gavi is out of contract in 2023, meaning the Blaugrana will likely have to sell the midfielder if they cannot agree a new contract.

Up until now, Gavi has rejected offers, but according to Sport, the Spain international’s agent is meeting with Barca this summer, with differences from recent meetings put aside.

Both parties want to come to an agreement, but the finances will have to make sense for Gavi.

That could be a blow to Liverpool, who are monitoring the situation in case the 17-year-old becomes available, according to El Nacional.