Liverpool handed fresh blow over Barcelona transfer amid fresh talks

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool may have been handed a blow in their reported bid to land Barcelona star Gavi.

The midfielder has been a sensation at Camp Nou, bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old.

And he is already a regular under Xavi Hernandez, while also being a firm part of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad.

Barca want Gavi to remain a key part of their plans going forward, but they find themselves in a contract jam.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea dealt huge asking price setback in bid to complete defender transfer
Real Madrid star Toni Kroos makes honest Liverpool admission over 2018 final
Jurgen Klopp responds to ‘revenge’ question ahead of Champions League final

Gavi is out of contract in 2023, meaning the Blaugrana will likely have to sell the midfielder if they cannot agree a new contract.

Up until now, Gavi has rejected offers, but according to Sport, the Spain international’s agent is meeting with Barca this summer, with differences from recent meetings put aside.

MORE: Toni Kroos makes Liverpool final admission

Both parties want to come to an agreement, but the finances will have to make sense for Gavi.

That could be a blow to Liverpool, who are monitoring the situation in case the 17-year-old becomes available, according to El Nacional.

More Stories FC Barcelona Gavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.