Man City are just a transfer fee away from signing Premier League star

Manchester City are said to be one step away from signing Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella with just a transfer fee needed to be agreed on.

Cucurella has had an amazing first season with Brighton following his move to the Seagulls from Getafe last summer and his player of the year campaign has caught the eye of Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

City have lacked squad depth this season, especially at full-back, following the arrest of Benjamin Mendy early in the campaign and the Manchester club look set to address this in the upcoming window.

The 23-year-old will likely be a back-up for Joao Cancelo but his ability to play down the whole left side could be useful to Guardiola.

This week Cucurella told Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, that if City came calling it would be hard to say no to them. Speaking about the move, the Spanish defender said: “If the opportunity arises, you have to take advantage of it. There are teams that you can’t say no to.”

? Cucurella sobre el interés del @ManCity: "Si surge la oportunidad hay que aprovecharla. Hay equipos a los que no se les puede decir que no" Así lo ha contado en @JijantesFC #mercato pic.twitter.com/6sXIJQCJ2Q — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 25, 2022

According to Todofichajes, the only thing left for Man City to sort out is a transfer fee with Brighton, who are asking for €35million but could accept City’s offer of around €30million. Personal terms are said to be agreed with the player, who will sign with Guardiola for five seasons until 2027.