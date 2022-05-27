Manchester United are said to have an alternative option to Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with de Jong, who appears to want a stay at Barcelona.

The question is whether Barca want to keep him, and if they don’t, the Dutchman has a big decision to make.

New United boss Erik ten Hag is said to want to link up with his countryman, but he has been left waiting for a decision.

According to L’Equipe, via Get Football France, United are weighing up Manu Kone as an alternative this summer.

Kone is a 21-year-old midfielder, who is currently with Borussia Monchengladbach, making 27 Bundesliga appearances this season.

According to the report, United are rivalling Atletico Madrid and Juventus for his signature, but it does appear de Jong is first choice.

Kone is under contract at Monchengladbach until 2015, but he is still likely to come in significantly cheaper than the de Jong deal.