Manchester United are said to have made contact over the potential signing of a new right-back.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen at full-back this summer, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka being touted to move on.

It seems Diogo Dalot has won the battle to stick around, while Erik ten Hag could well add competition.

And according to a report from L’Equipe, United have already made contact with RB Leipzig for the signing of Nordi Mukiele.

It’s reported Mukiele could be available on the cheap, with just one year remaining on his current contract.

In fact, the report claims United could pull off a deal for just €10-15million (£12.7- £8.5million).

Mukiele is still only 24 years of age, and he is a regular of Leipzig, making 37 appearances across all competitions.

Given the price he may be available at, the right-back could be the perfect option for ten Hag as he looked to add better competition for that right-sided role.