Newcastle planning to offer surprise player in exchange for Man United star

Manchester United and Newcastle United could be set to do some unlikely business.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Magpies are so keen to sign Man United backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer, that they’re willing to lose one of their own players.

Following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last year, Henderson, 25, has since found himself more and more out of favour at Old Trafford.

The continued form of number one David De Gea has meant Henderson has barely had a look in all season and that could prompt him to push for a transfer during this summer’s window.

One club heavily linked with a move for the England international has been Newcastle United.

When it comes to potential summer signings for the Magpies, manager Eddie Howe has admitted the club need to be smart in the transfer window.

Speaking to Soccer AM recently, as quoted by the Chronicle, Howe, when asked what this summer could have in store, said: “We have to evolve and change, but I think in a very controlled way.

“January was really important for us. We signed some brilliant players and brilliant people, and they made a difference to the changing room. The summer will be no different.

“If you make too many changes, I think you change the dynamic and that can be a negative. We’ve got a very good team spirit, a really good togetherness, which we don’t want to lose. But, obviously, we know that we have to improve in the areas we can so that’s what we will try to do.”

Demonstrating the club’s desire to operate in a ‘controlled way’, the Geordies are understood to be willing to offer the Red Devils a player of their own in exchange for Henderson.

Newcastle’s Karl Darlow to Man United?

Backup shot-stopper Karl Darlow, who has three years left on his deal, is one player Howe is believed to be willing to include in any offer for Henderson.

Although Darlow, 31, is nowhere near De Gea’s level, following the recent exit of Lee Grant, the Red Devils will need an emergency backup keeper, preferably one that has home-grown status and Darlow ticks all those boxes.

Given his age, it goes without saying that Darlow’s value is not as high as Henderson’s, therefore, should United take the bait, they will undoubtedly expect Howe’s Magpies to cough up a respectable transfer fee as well.