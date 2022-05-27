Newcastle set to battle Leeds for Burnley star with huge potential

Newcastle United and Leeds United are plotting to move for Burnley’s Nathan Collins following the centre-backs breakthrough season in the Premier League.

Collins joined Burnley last summer from Stoke City and the 21-year-old by the end of the year had cemented his place at the heart of the Claret’s defence.

The Irish international played 19 times in the Premier League this season and was given his debut by Sean Dyche in Burnley’s 0-0 draw with Norwich back in October. The 21-year-old spent most of the season behind James Tarkowski and Ben Mee in the pecking order but following an injury to the latter, the youngster impressed in a starting role.

Following this breakthrough campaign, a recruitment source has told Football Insider that Newcastle and Leeds are both looking to sign a centre-back this summer and they see Collins as someone with “huge” potential.

The deal should be made easier by the fact that Burnley were relegated from the Premier League this season, which could prompt the club to sell some players.

This could be a good move for both sides to make as Collins has potential and it is a deal that shouldn’t cost a lot of money. This would allow the pair to strengthen in other areas and still get a good centre-back in the meantime.