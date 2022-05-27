Newcastle’s move for impressive signing edges closer

Newcastle’s attempt to sign Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta is getting closer as the Magpies look to complete the deal soon.

This is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Newcastle have already submitted an offer of €59miilion for the midfielder and that everything is pointing to the Brazilian heading to England which could be rushed in the coming weeks.

Lyon are said to have to sell players this summer and one of their most valuable assets is the 24-year-old. Newcastle plans to use the money from their recent takeover to move up the Premier League table and after making some impressive signings so far, this would be another to add to the list.

Newcastle have already done business with Lyon before having signed Bruno Guimaraes from the French side in January, the Brazilian is good friends with Paqueta and would have certainly played a role in bringing his countryman to partner him in midfield on Tyneside.

Paqueta has 11 goals and seven assists in 44 appearances this season for Lyon and although brilliant, the 24-year-old has suffered from a lack of consistency throughout the year.

Nevertheless, this is an impressive signing for Newcastle as they continue to add smart assets to their squad, which will certainly speed up their climb to the top.