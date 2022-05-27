Chelsea are set for a busy summer this upcoming transfer window, with many incomings and outgoings in the pipeline.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the pending new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is set to give the club a £200m transfer kitty to spend this summer.

After some recent poor recruitment, Chelsea need to spend wisely this summer, in order to give them a chance of rivalling Manchester City and Liverpool for the league title. With a £200m budget, they should be able to strengthen in all the necessary positions.

The priority target this summer has to be a central defender. With three centre-backs out of contract in June, Chelsea may need to recruit more than one defender. Jules Kounde is reportedly a strong target for Thomas Tuchel, according to Metro, and the report also states Sevilla have lowered their asking price to £59m.

The French defender is already a regular first-team player, and playing alongside the experienced Thiago Silva could be crucial in his development.

Chelsea undoubtedly need another defender, but they could save themselves some money and recruit from within. Levi Colwill has spent the season out on loan at Huddersfield, and the 19-year-old has been one of the best defenders in the league. Although a slight risk, giving Colwill a first-team chance will allow them to spend money in other areas.

Another area which Chelsea should be looking to strengthen is their forward line, and more specifically in wide areas. The likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have failed to set the world alight, and if they are planning to advance to the next level, improving their wide men could be necessary.

According to 90min, Christopher Nkunku would cost in the region of £62.5m. Chelsea are reportedly interested in the winger, and he could be a useful addition to the squad. The French winger has had his best season in front of goal, scoring a whopping 35 goals. With no Chelsea winger even reaching close to the sort of numbers, the investment would improve their forward line significantly.

With Chelsea’s ageing midfield, a younger reinforcement could be a smart move this summer. According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona are willing to sell Frenkie De Jong for around £58m.

After emerging at Ajax at a young, the Dutch midfielder has developed a wealth of experience. The 25-year-old can offer Chelsea a long-term replacement for the likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who are both into their thirties. The report states Manchester United are interested in De Jong, but Chelsea could hold an advantage if they make an approach, due to their Champions League status.

With very little left in the transfer budget after going all out on Nkunku, De Jong, and Kounde, it could be a chance to explore the free-agent market. Due to the poor form of Romelu Lukaku this season, Chelsea may have to consider bringing in another striker to compete with the Belgian.

Paulo Dybala is out of contract in the summer, and his versatility could be useful across the Chelsea front line. Primarily a striker, Dybala would be able to provide adequate cover for the wide players, as well as dropping in just behind the striker.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League this season, but they could be only a few additions away from battling with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the league.