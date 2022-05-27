Real Madrid defender fires back at Mo Salah ahead of blockbuster UCL final

Real Madrid and Liverpool are preparing to face off in the final of this season’s Champions League.

Both sides will square off on Saturday evening for the chance to be crowned kings of Europe.

Saturday’s final will be a repeat of the 2018 final that saw Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos run out convincing 3-1 winners.

Although both sides will undoubtedly have the utmost competitive respect for one another following their combined European dominance over the years, Saturday’s final will have an added bite to it after star man Mo Salah was famously injured by Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos during their last encounter.

Salah’s clash with Ramos, which saw the Egyptian’s final cut short, has always been a contentious issue that many Liverpool fans believed to have been the game’s biggest turning point.

Keen to get revenge on their Spanish rivals, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who are looking to lift their third major trophy of the season, will be desperate to right the wrongs of four years ago.

Tweeting shortly after his side booked their spot in May’s final, Salah made a clear reference to the 2018 final.

We have a score to settle. pic.twitter.com/MWxfhIIW78 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 4, 2022

Now, the latest big-name to respond to the Egypt international’s comments have been Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal.

Speaking to ABC about Ramos’ challenge on Salah, as well as this weekend’s mammoth tie, Carvajal said: “I don’t know if Salah or Liverpool are out for revenge.

“It’s true that when you lose a Champions League final, you always want to have a second chance against the same team to beat them. Hopefully, it won’t be a major burden for Salah to lose a second Champions League final against Real Madrid.”

