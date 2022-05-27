Real Madrid star Toni Kroos makes honest Liverpool admission over 2018 final

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has issued a glowing verdict of Liverpool ahead of the Champions League final.

Los Blancos face the Reds in Paris on Saturday as they look to claim their 14th Champions League title, and indeed to continue their dominance of this competition over recent years.

It has already been a successful season for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, who won the La Liga title at a canter.

And they are just 90 minutes away from securing another famous double.

More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp responds to ‘revenge’ question ahead of Champions League final
Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Liverpool over three Real Madrid stars
Arsenal beat West Ham bid to agree deal for £21m defender

To do that, they will need to beat the team they defeated in the 2018 final – Liverpool.

On that occasion, Gareth Bale decided the game with two goals off the bench, but while issuing his verdict of Liverpool, Kroos has admitted they deserved to win four years ago, in Kyiv.

“Sincerely, I believe that Liverpool were the better team in 2018,” he told ZDF via Diario AS.

“They have managed to keep their best players and signed some more.

MORE: Klopp warns Liverpool over Real Madrid stars

“Thiago sets the guidelines in the midfield, behind they continue to be strong and I think that, as for perseverance, they were the best team in Europe this season.

“But it’s still just one game and also, you have to keep in mind that they knocked us out last season in the quarter finals.

“It’s at 50%.”

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Real Madrid Toni Kroos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.