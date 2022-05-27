Spurs player who vanished from celebrations last week now set to leave the club

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon is set to leave the club this summer, with his absence from last week’s celebrations having nothing to do with the transfer.

Rodon was named on the bench for Spur’s important final day clash at Norwich City, which Antonio Conte’s side won 5-0, but was not pictured among the substitutes during the second half and wasn’t spotted after the game according to Football London.

This was said to be a result of a viral outbreak at Tottenham prior to visiting Carrow Road and Football London has reported that the illness prevented the Wales international from making the bench for the second half or celebrating with his teammates after the game as Conte’s outfit secured Champions League qualification – therefore, the disappearance had nothing to do with a transfer.

Rodon is expected to leave Spurs at the end of the season, with the Telegraph reporting earlier this month that Antonio Conte was willing to sell the player in order to fund other transfers.

Rodon has only played eight minutes of Premier League football under the former Chelsea coach and with the North London club expected to sign another centre-back this summer, the 24-year-old’s chances of playing next season will decrease further.

The Welsh international has been at Spurs since 2020, which looks set to end very soon.