Spurs preparing bid for first big-name defender also wanted by Man United

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to do their summer business early.

It has been revealed by Football Insider that Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites are preparing to make an opening bid for Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni.

The Italian centre-back is well known to Conte following the manager’s two-season-long managerial stint with the Nerazzurri from 2019 to 2021.

Given his in-depth knowledge of the 23-year-old, it appears Conte and managing director Fabio Paratici are keen for Daniel Levy to wrap up the signing of Bastoni as quickly as possible which could prompt an opening bid as early as this weekend.

This season has seen Bastoni play 44 games in all competitions and with a commendable 11 senior caps for Italy’s national side, it goes without saying that the 23-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

The highly-rated defender joined Inter from Atalanta in 2017 in a deal worth £28m.

Since his arrival in Milan five years ago, Bastoni has grown to become one of Europe’s most highly-rated central defenders.

Standing at 6’2″ tall, the former Parma loanee undoubtedly has the physicality required to make it in the Premier League.

Spurs, on the other hand, will be looking to bolster their backline this summer as Conte looks to close the gap on league runaways Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, despite the exciting links, it seems Spurs may have a fight on their hands as Manchester United, who are also in need of a stronger backline, is also believed to be keeping tabs on the Italian (GdS).

Fans could be set to witness a bidding war between Spurs and United take place and when it comes to the Red Devils and their poor record for overspending, demonstrated perfectly by their £78m signing of Harry Maguire, fans of the Lilywhites will know they run the risk of being blown out of the water.

Nevertheless, Spurs will feel confident that if Bastoni leaves Milan, his first choice could be a reunion with Conte.

Speaking to DAZN earlier this year about the Spurs boss, Bastoni, as quoted by Football Italia, said: “He was the one who consecrated me, I owe him the 90% of what I am today.

“He gave me so much technically, but also in terms of mentality. Not every coach plays a 20-year-old guy in a team like Inter. I owe him so much.”