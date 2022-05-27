Spurs set asking price for midfielder wanted by Southampton and Newcastle

Spurs have agreed to sell midfielder Harry Winks this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claim the English midfielder could be set to leave the club he has been at since 2002.

Following a major reduction in first-team playing time, Winks, 26, has very much found himself out of favour and with just two years left on his deal, this summer could be the Lilywhites’ last opportunity to demand a sizable transfer fee.

Consequently, ahead of what is expected to be an important summer transfer window for Winks, his boyhood club have agreed to sell him if an offer of at least £25m comes in.

When it comes to potential destinations for the 26-year-old, Premier League duo Southampton and Newcastle United are believed to be frontrunners for the midfielder’s signature.

Spurs’ Harry Winks to Newcastle United?

Although Southampton has a great track record of making good central midfielders even better, demonstrated by the form of both James Ward-Prowse and Orilu Romeu, when it comes to Winks, it would make sense for Newcastle United to test the waters.

The Magpies will have money to spend this summer but manager Eddie Howe wants the club to do smart business.

Speaking to Soccer AM recently, as quoted by the Chronicle, Howe, when asked what this summer could have in store, said: “We have to evolve and change, but I think in a very controlled way.

“January was really important for us. We signed some brilliant players and brilliant people, and they made a difference to the changing room. The summer will be no different.

“If you make too many changes, I think you change the dynamic and that can be a negative. We’ve got a very good team spirit, a really good togetherness, which we don’t want to lose. But, obviously, we know that we have to improve in the areas we can so that’s what we will try to do.”

Judging by the English manager’s recent comments, a potential move for Winks makes a lot of sense.

What could Winks offer Newcastle United?

He is an established pro, who has a wealth of experience at both domestic and international level and he has not yet reached his prime years.

Best known for his industrious work rate, Winks’ potential arrival could allow the likes of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes extra creative freedom as the side look to continue their evolution.

Since joining the club when he was just a boy, Winks, who was promoted to the senior first-team in 2016, has gone on to feature in 203 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals along the way.