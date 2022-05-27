The career of Aaron Ramsey hits new low as uncertainty over future intensifies

It wasn’t long ago Aaron Ramsey was balling on the Emirates turf for Arsenal and delighting Gunners fans with his magic but the Welsh star’s career ever since has rapidly gone downhill.

The 31-year-old left Arsenal in 2019 in search of a new challenge and landed in Turin to play for Juventus. The Welshman has played for the Serie A side 49 times during his time in Italy but never set the world alight and therefore was sent on loan to Rangers this season.

With one year left on his Juve contract, The Mirror are now reporting that Juventus want to terminate Ramsey’s contract after Rangers made it clear they won’t be signing the midfielder on a permanent deal.

This comes after Ramsey missed a crucial penalty in the Europa League final for Rangers, which handed the cup to Eintracht Frankfurt, in what was supposed to be a magical night for the Scottish club.

The future of Ramsey is now uncertain as there hasn’t been any interest in the 31-year-old and one thinks that there won’t be many sides lining up for the Welshman’s signature. The former Arsenal man’s situation is very similar to that of his countryman, Gareth Bale, who is also struggling to find a club with his Real Madrid contract expiring this summer.

Both will be looking to help Wales qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this summer and their futures will most likely be sorted after that.