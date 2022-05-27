Video: Firmino embarrasses Liverpool staff member in Stade de France tunnel

Liverpool prepared for their clash with Real Madrid with a training session at the Stade de France on Friday afternoon and it saw Roberto Firmino embarrass a Liverpool staff member in the tunnel.

The Liverpool players were coming off the pitch upon the conclusion of the session and the cameras in the stadium caught Firmino doing some tricks in the tunnel.

As the Brazilain was showing off his skills, the Red’s head of fitness Andreas Kornmayer began to walk by, which presented an opportunity for Firmino to embarrass the German with a cheeky nutmeg.

The Liverpool forward was delighted with himself after the trick and will be looking to perform more in the main event tomorrow.

Footage courtesy of LFCTV