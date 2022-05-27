Video: Naby Keita attempts a two in one crossbar challenge

Liverpool trained in the Stade de France this afternoon in preparation for tomorrow’s Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

The big news coming out of the stadium was the return of Thiago and how well the midfielder looked after many worried he would miss European football’s showpiece event due to an injury picked up against Wolves.

However, Naby Keita also gained some attention after attempting to hit the crossbar twice in one go of a crossbar challenge, which can be seen below.

Naby attempting to hit a double crossbar ? pic.twitter.com/hyA08ZFdwE — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 27, 2022

Footage courtesy of BT Sport