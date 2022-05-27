Video: Scene set in Paris for Champions League final as Liverpool train in the Stade de France

We are one day out from the biggest match in European football as the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid is ready to go in Paris.

The two sides are set to meet again following their last clash in the 2018 final, in which Real Madrid came away as 3-1 winners. Los Blancos are aiming to secure their fourteenth European Cup in Paris, whilst the Reds will be hoping to lift their seventh.

The two sides have had very different paths to the final, with Liverpool enjoying a less stressful route. Should Real beat Jurgen Klopp’s side tomorrow night, their path to the trophy would have included, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, PSG and Inter Milan; which would go down as one of their more impressive European triumphs.

The stage is set in Paris for this monster clash, with Liverpool currently training on the French national team’s pitch – a training session that includes a certain Thiago.

Just a short, fun-filled session for Liverpool, which ended with a few touch-tests for Thiago. Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to have the Spaniard available tomorrow night ?#LFC ? #UCL pic.twitter.com/8VjZbenWy4 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 27, 2022