Bayern Munich are said to be close to pulling off a deal for Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

Mane is currently gearing up for the Champions League final with Liverpool this evening, facing Real Madrid in Paris.

But meanwhile, questions continue to be asked of the forward’s future, with no new contract agreed.

Mane is out of contract in 2023, and if he does not have a new deal in place this summer, he is likely to be sold.

So far, Liverpool have concentrated on a new deal for Mohamed Salah, but they still need to sort deals for both Mane and Roberto Firmino.

According to L’Equipe, though, Liverpool’s delaying may have cost them, and that’s because Bayern Munich are said to be closing in on a deal.

It’s claimed a £25million deal could be agreed for Bayern to sign Mane on the cheap.

Mane ha said he will announce his ‘special’ decision after the Champions League final.

The question is for which club is the decision going to be ‘special’?

The report suggests it could be Bayern, while Liverpool will be desperate to keep hold of their forward.