Chelsea have now confirmed the agreement with Todd Boehly for the sale of the club.

It has been an uncertain period for the Blues following the government’s sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich.

The club were banned from handing out new contracts or agreeing new signings.

But that ban will be lifted once a new owner arrives, and government have approved the £4.25million takeover by Boehly and his partners.

Following the approval, Chelsea have confirmed the agreement, adding that the takeover should be completed by Monday.

A club statement read: “Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium.

“It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The Club will update further at that time.”

The news will be a huge boost for Chelsea, and indeed for Thomas Tuchel, who will be desperate to get to work on improving his squad.

The summer window is yet to open, but Chelsea will still be playing catchup, especially given they now look likely to lose Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger due to their expiring contracts.

Not only do the Blues have those gaps to fill, but they need to improve significantly to close the gap between themselves and the leading duo of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Tuchel, and indeed the Blues in general, will be eagerly awaiting news on Monday.