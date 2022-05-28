Manchester United star Edinson Cavani has explained who he thinks should win the club’s player of the year award.

It has been a campaign to forget for United, who had to settle for sixth place and Europa League qualification.

Top four would have been the aim for United, but they were some way off, and they even needed a favour on the final day to secure sixth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got off to a disappointing start this term, and interim boss Ralf Rangnick continued the disappointment in the second half of the season.

Big improvements will be needed under new boss Erik ten Hag next season, but before then, United must hand out their end of season awards.

There will be a player of the year and a players’ player of the year.

And for striker Cavani, who will leave the club this summer, there is one stand-out winner.

“I think that overall, this season, the team has been a little inconsistent throughout the entire campaign,” Cavani told the club website.

“I don’t think that we ever managed to find that… how would you put it… that consistency during the season, whether it be in the group as a whole, or also on an individual basis. Sometimes it was down to injuries.

“Other times it was down to the dips in form that we can go through as players. But I think it was an inconsistent season for us, very inconsistent, in every sense of the word I believe.

MORE: United consult with ten Hag over big-money transfer

“But I think that the stand-out player for us this season, and someone who did show a little bit more consistency, playing well regularly and always being there for us, has been Cristiano [Ronaldo].

“I think that, apart from having a short period when he wasn’t getting on the scoresheet, which can happen when you are a striker, Cristiano was probably our one player who showed the most consistency.

“After him comes David [De Gea], as he has also been one of the most consistent performers in the squad, so together, they have been the most consistent and best players in the squad from our season this time around.”