Edu has already made £45m striker exciting Arsenal promise

Alexandre Lacazette looks to be leaving Arsenal this summer.

The former Lyon hitman’s deal is up at the end of the month and it looks increasingly less likely that the Gunners will look to retain his services.

Fellow strike partner Eddie Nketiah is in a similar position, contractually, but it would be less surprising if the Gunners successfully negotiated improved terms with him.

However, regardless of who stays and who goes this summer, one thing is for sure, manager Mikel Arteta needs a new focal point – a player who guarantees a consistent amount of goals and that’s where Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus comes in.

The Brazilian has never been a starter for the Citizens and with the impending arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund – that doesn’t look like changing any time soon, and that could pave the way for a surprise summer exit.

Arsenal to sign Gabriel Jesus?

According to a recent report from The Athletic, Arsenal has Jesus high up on their summer wishlist and although the South American is valued at £45m (Transfermarkt), with just 12-months left on his deal, it is entirely possible the Citizens will listen to offers this summer, rather than run the risk of losing him for free next time around.

However, while fans eagerly wait to learn whether or not Arteta’s men can get a deal across the line, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, who has claimed technical director Edu has already promised Jesus the club’s number nine shirt.

“Gabriel Jesus has been told by Edu that he will be Arsenal’s number nine,” Bridge told GiveMeSport.

“I’d imagine City will entertain the likes of Tottenham being involved in a bit of a bidding war and Tottenham have that carrot of Champions League football over Arsenal, but Arsenal would stress that Jesus would be a central part, whereas you can’t convince anyone of that when you’ve got Harry Kane.”

Since joining Manchester City from Palmeiras back in 2017, Jesus has gone on to feature in 236 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 141 goals along the way.