Erik Ten Hag considering move for £18m Ajax midfielder capable of playing two positions

Manchester United have a long list of potential summer transfer targets.

The Red Devils, who are undoubtedly looking to rebuild their playing squad, now find themselves under the guidance of new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Having finished last season with a whimper, the 20-time league winners managed to limp over the line and qualify for next season’s Europa League – although only down to West Ham’s final day defeat.

MORE: Man United consider bid for ‘unique’ Chelsea star Tuchel said is a ‘fantastic player’

Following what has been a horrendous couple of seasons, the Red Devils must now work their magic in the transfer window and not only sign multiple new players but also offload those who have outstayed their welcome.

Two of those players are midfield duo Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, both of whom are set to leave next month after failing to extend their contracts.

Therefore, two positions believed to be right at the very top of the club’s summer wishlist are the centre-back and defensive midfield roles and according to recent reports, Ten Hag may have already identified a player who is capable of filling both roles.

Man United and Erik Ten Hag to launch midfield raid on Ajax?

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the former Ajax boss is a big admirer of versatile defender Edson Alvarez.

Having previous experience managing the Mexico international, Man United’s Ten Hag could pursue a move for the 24-year-old, who is predominantly a defensive midfielder, but can also fill in at centre-back if and when required.

Speaking about his desire to impress the Dutch tactician, Alvarez, who spoke to Ajax’s official website last year, said: “Knowing that he wants to keep me is important to me. I feel happy at this club, with my teammates and the people around me, and the life I lead here.”

Although the young Mexican, who is valued at just £18m (Transfermarkt) still has three years left on his deal with Ajax and appears happy in Amsterdam, with the Red Devils understood to have a budget of £120m, it goes without saying that if they wanted to, the Premier League giants could muster the funds required to prise the midfielder away from Holland.