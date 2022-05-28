How Spurs could line-up next season after agreeing to sign Ivan Perisic

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed to sign soon-to-be free Inter Milan agent Ivan Perisic.

That’s according to a recent report from The Guardian, who claims the Croatia international has accepted the Lilywhites’ offer and will now move to London in time for next season.

Should the impressive deal become official, manager Antonio Conte will now have an additional attacker to factor into his plans.

Alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Son and Dejan Kulusevski, Conte faces a challenge when it comes to fitting them all in.

None of the aforementioned trio is likely to be dropped following what has been a superb campaign, both individually and collectively, therefore, Perisic could find himself being used in a different position to the one many expect.

How will Antonio Conte play Ivan Perisic at Spurs?

Throughout his lengthy career, 33-year-old Perisic has most frequently found himself playing on the left side of a front three.

However, with Son being crowned the 2021-22 Premier League’s top scorer, as well as forming a formidable partnership with Kane, there is absolutely no chance Conte will drop the South Korean to the bench to make room for Perisic.

Therefore, Inter Milan’s Perisic may be tasked with solving one of the side’s other problems – the full-back position.

Although Conte is likely to look at his team’s obvious need for a new right-back, the left-back role has also been an area of weakness for the Italian.

Ben Davies has been tasked with occupying the left side of a back three, leaving youngster Ryan Sessegnon as the team’s left-back go-to option, but there is no denying that Perisic wouldn’t be an upgrade on the former Fulham man.

Therefore, with that being said, we expect Conte to fit all of his biggest stars in by instructing Perisic to form part of a back-five and act as an attacking left wing-back.

