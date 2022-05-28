Incredible Champions League stat proves Liverpool defender is generational talent

Liverpool are in the process of preparing for a huge Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, are looking to lift their seventh Champions League title.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos, on the other hand, will be feeling as equally determined as the Spanish giants eye what would be their 14th Champions League.

Ahead of Saturday night’s blockbuster showpiece in Paris, both sides have named their starting line-ups, with Klopp opting to make two big calls that have included starting both Ibrahima Konate ahead of Joel Matip, as well as midfielder Thiago, who was a doubt following a hamstring injury earlier in the month.

However, one player who was never in doubt of starting against this season’s La Liga winners was right-back and England international Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In fact, so impressive has the 23-year-old been since he made his senior debut all the way back in 2016, that his inclusion in Saturday’s showdown now sees him become the youngest ever player to start in three different Champions League finals.