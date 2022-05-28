Liverpool are now putting the final touches on their preparations for this evening’s Champions League final.

The Reds face Real Madrid in Paris tonight, looking to right the wrongs of 2018, when they lost to Los Blancos in Kyiv.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are favourites to come out on top, and they could complete a treble after winning both domestic cups.

But Real Madrid will pose a difficult test, winning La Liga at a canter and winning four Champions League titles since 2014.

They also dumped out the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG on their way to the final, taking a very difficult route to the Paris.

It will be up to Liverpool to set the tone, and they boosted by the return of key players.

Key midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are in contention having trained ahead of this one.

“Looks good for both,” Jurgen Klopp has said.

“Fabinho trained completely normal. Thiago trained yesterday with the team, will train today and then we go from there.”

And elsewhere, Joe Gomez has returned from an injury scare, with the Reds’ only absentee being Divock Origi, whose Liverpool career is over due to a muscle injury.

It’s expected the striker will join AC Milan at the end of his contract next month.