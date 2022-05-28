Liverpool dominate Alan Shearer’s Premier League team of the season.

It has been a fine season for the Reds, but they fell short in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have won two domestic cups and will play in the Champions League final tonight.

But it was Manchester City who took the title for the second successive season, winning on the final day thanks to a stunning comeback.

Despite that, it is Liverpool who have the most players in Match of the Day pundit Shearer’s team of the season.

As many as five have made the cut, compared to four City stars.

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have all made the cut.

The only players from outside the top two to make it are West Ham’s Declan Rice and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

Here is the team in full:

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Dias, Cancelo, Rice, De Bruyne, Silva, Salah, Son, Mane.