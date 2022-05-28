Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL final confirmed line-ups: Thiago and Diaz start for Reds

Liverpool and Real Madrid are braced for a mammoth Champions League final on Saturday night.

This season’s blockbuster finale will see a repeat of the 2018 final that ended in a 3-1 victory for Real Madrid, who in turn lifted their 13th Champions League title.

Undoubtedly looking for revenge on their European rivals, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who will come into Saturday’s final at the Stade de France in Paris as narrow favourites, will be looking to right the wrongs of four years ago.

Despite their domestic dominance that has already seen them lift two major trophies this season, Liverpool will know that Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos are born to play on the biggest of stages.

MORE: How Spurs could line-up next season after agreeing to sign Ivan Perisic

Having already beaten PSG, Chelsea and English champions Manchester City earlier in the competition, fans will be forgiven for feeling this year, for Real Madrid, is once again written in the stars.

However, with at least 90-minutes of football to play, everything is still up for grabs and Liverpool vs Real Madrid is a tie that is almost certain to deliver.

UCL Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid starting line-ups confirmed

Ahead of what is expected to be one of the competition’s most enthralling conclusions, both Ancelotti and Klopp have named their starting line-ups.

Liverpool:

Here’s how we line up for the #UCLfinal ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid: