Liverpool are said to be willing to pay up to land Barcelona star Gavi this summer.

The 17-year-old has become a sensation at Barcelona, while also becoming a regular in the Spain squad under Luis Enrique.

The youngster looks like being a generational talent, but Barca face a problem in their bid to keep him around long-term.

The midfielder is out of contract in 2023, and he has already rejected proposals from the Catalan giants, who want to save a buck or two amid their financial issues.

That’s not to say negotiations are over, though, and Sport are saying the youngster wants to stay, with talks set to restart early next week,

But the same reports says Liverpool are watching on with intent, willing to pay Gavi’s €50million (£42.8million) if a contract cannot be agreed.

The situation is out of Liverpool’s hands, though, with the situation in Barca’s hands currently.

But if the Catalan giants don’t stump up the cash, the Reds will be in waiting.