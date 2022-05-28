Liverpool willing to pay release clause for top talent facing contract issues

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are said to be willing to pay up to land Barcelona star Gavi this summer.

The 17-year-old has become a sensation at Barcelona, while also becoming a regular in the Spain squad under Luis Enrique.

The youngster looks like being a generational talent, but Barca face a problem in their bid to keep him around long-term.

The midfielder is out of contract in 2023, and he has already rejected proposals from the Catalan giants, who want to save a buck or two amid their financial issues.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United readying fresh bid for midfielder after failed January attempts
Chelsea star hints at move on social media
Crystal Palace set to sign former Spurs target

That’s not to say negotiations are over, though, and Sport are saying the youngster wants to stay, with talks set to restart early next week,

But the same reports says Liverpool are watching on with intent, willing to pay Gavi’s €50million (£42.8million) if a contract cannot be agreed.

MORE: Watch Firmino embarrass staff member st Stade de France

The situation is out of Liverpool’s hands, though, with the situation in Barca’s hands currently.

But if the Catalan giants don’t stump up the cash, the Reds will be in waiting.

More Stories FC Barcelona Gavi Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.