Man United consider bid for ‘unique’ Chelsea star Tuchel said is a ‘fantastic player’

Manchester United must bring in at least one new midfielder this summer.

The Red Devils, now under the guidance of new manager Erik Ten Hag, will be on the lookout for a new central midfielder after quartet Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata all made the decision to leave the club this summer.

Ahead of Ten Hag’s opening campaign in charge of the 20-time league winners, the Dutchman is guaranteed to want an industrious midfielder – someone who can inject energy and willingness into a side that has looked lacklustre throughout the 2021-22 season.

One player understood to be on the club’s shortlist is Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Man United to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante?

That’s according to a recent report from The Guardian, who have claimed the Red Devils are ‘considering’ making Chelsea an offer for the enigmatic French midfielder.

Kante, 31, has been with the Blues since he moved from Leicester City back in 2016 in a deal worth £32m.

Since then, the France international has gone on to make 260 appearances, in all competitions, helping to reinvent the spine of the Blues’ team, in the process.

The 31-year-old’s importance to the Londoners cannot be underestimated. Manager Thomas Tuchel has never been shy in his praise for the defensive midfielder – hailing him a ‘unique’ and ‘fantastic player’ earlier this year.

There are some concerns over the France international’s injury record though – according to Transfermarkt, Kante has spent over 100 days on the treatment table since the beginning of last year and that is a big cause of concern for Tuchel.

Whether United can convince the Blues’ impending new owners to offload Kante remains to be seen, but when it comes to their need for an established, consistently good and hard-working midfielder with Premier League experience, Ten Hag won’t find many more better qualified than Chelsea’s Kante.