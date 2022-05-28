Manchester United readying fresh bid for midfielder after failed January attempts

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United are said to be weighing up a fresh bid for a midfielder. 

United will need to sign at least one midfielder this summer, with Paul Pogba set to leave at the end of his contract.

And a number of players are already being linked as we wait for the summer transfer window to officially open.

One of the main players being linked is Wolves star Ruben Neves, and United already had a bid rejected for Neves during the January window, according to the Daily Star.

That bid was worth £35million, and Wolves are said to want as much as £50million for their Portuguese star.

Whether United are prepared to match that value remains to be seen, but according to The Sun, Erik ten Hag is now lining up a fresh offer.

It will be interesting to see just how close United get to that value, and indeed whether they can get their hands on their target.

