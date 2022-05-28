Massive concern for Liverpool as midfielder suffers warm-up scare

Liverpool are in the process of preparing for a mammoth Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Saturday night’s final, which is being hosted in Paris at the Stade de France, will see two of Europe’s biggest and most successful clubs collide for the right to be crowned the 2021-22 Champions League winners.

The Reds, led by German tactician Jurgen Klopp, are looking to lift their seventh Champions League title, with their Spanish opponents gunning for what would be their 14th.

Ahead of the showpiece finale, both sides have named their starting line-ups with Klopp selecting midfielder Thiago despite the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich playmaker suffering an injury earlier in the month.

However, despite the initial excitement that Liverpool has been able to recall the talented midfielder back to their matchday squad, concerns over the playmaker’s fitness have already been raised.

Speaking live on BT Sport (at approximately 19:25 on 28 May, 2022), pundit Rio Ferdinand, who stood pitchside observing Liverpool’s pre-match warm-up, said: “He [Thiago] doesn’t look like he’s moving well […] At this stage, you can’t take any chances.”