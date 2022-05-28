Richarlison trolls Liverpool with brutal meme following UCL final defeat

Everton’s Richarlison has taken to Twitter to troll bitter-rivals Liverpool following Real Madrid’s narrow Champions League final victory.

The Reds were in action on Saturday night against Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos, and despite putting in a decent performance, failed to breach Thibaut Courtois’ net, leaving Vini Jr’s second-half strike to be the decider.

Following the game, Richarlison took to Twitter and posted a meme of himself driving a bus.

For those not in the know, several Liverpool fans had booked a coach to take them from Merseyside to Paris earlier in the week but were left disappointed after the vehicle failed to show up (Liverpool Echo).

Eagle-eyed fans later discovered that the company, which was called ‘Coach Innovations’ was set up by a person called ‘Mr Richard Arlison’ (Richarlison) – prompting suggestions the whole thing was set up as a prank and played on Liverpool fans by Everton fans.

Either way, the actual Richarlison has certainly embraced it.