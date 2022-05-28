Rio Ferdinand predicts major change to Liverpool’s starting line-up vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool are preparing to take on Real Madrid in the final of this season’s Champions League.

However, despite the magnitude of the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been dealt an untimely blow.

With kick-off just a matter of minutes away, the German has been forced to assess his starting line-up, which originally included midfielder Thiago.

Although the former Barcelona man won his race to be fit in time for Saturday’s blockbuster final after injuring himself earlier in the month, the Spain international could be forced to withdraw before kick-off at the Stade de France.

The talented playmaker appeared to pick up another injury while warming up with BT Sport’s punditry team relaying the midfielder’s struggles live on air.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand previously said that it didn’t look like Thiago ‘was moving well’ and now the pundit’s latest assessment suggests substitute Naby Keita could start ahead of the number six.

Speaking live on BT Sport (at approximately 19:40 on 28 May 2022), Ferdinand said: “If I had to put my money anywhere, I would say Keita is going to start. […] It doesn’t look good for him [Thiago].”