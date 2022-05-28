Sadio Mane’s future could have big implications for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

Mane is being heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich amid his expiring contract at Anfield.

The striker still has a year remaining on his Liverpool deal, but if his contract is not extended this summer, it is likely he will be sold.

Mane says he will announce his decision on his future after Saturday night’s Champions League final.

Meanwhile, reports from L’Equipe have claimed Bayern could be about to agree a cut-price fee of £25million to land the striker.

A report from Sport has followed that up by claiming Lewandowski’s future could be linked with the Mane deal.

Lewandowski is in a very similar contractual position, and keen for a new challenge, Barcelona are lurking with intent as they look to land the veteran striker, who has scored more than 40 in each of his last two seasons.

According to the report, Bayern could accept an offer from Barcelona for Lewandowski if they get Sane over the line.

It could be a summer of superstar signings.