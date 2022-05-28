Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is feeling confident ahead of the Champions League final.

Los Blancos are preparing to take on Liverpool in the big final this evening, in Paris, and it will be a rematch of the 2018 finaly, in Kyiv.

Real Madrid came out on top on that occasion, with Gareth Bale changing the game off he bench with two goals.

The Welshman will play a supplementary role at best this evening, but Real Madrid will be eyeing the same result.

Los Blancos are not the favourites, but they have won La Liga this season, and they have shown their might again in the Champions League.

The Spaniards have a pedigree in this competition, winning it four times since 2013, and they have the most titles in total, with 13 in their cabinet.

Ahead of tonight’s final, Courtois says Liverpool will be well aware of that success rate.

“Liverpool already played against Real Madrid in 2018 and if you face Real Madrid, you know they win finals,” said the goalkeeper, as per Sport.

“Now, I am on the good side of history.”