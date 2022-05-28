Thomas Muller predicts Champions League winner ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid final

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has submitted his prediction for the Champions League final.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are now putting the final touches on their preparations for the Paris final.

It will be a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv, when Real Madrid came out on top thanks to an inspired substitute appearance from Gareth Bale.

But a lot has changed since that night in Ukraine, and Liverpool come into this one as favourites, despite the fact Los Blancos won the La Liga title with ease.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United and Newcastle looking to capitalise on defender’s stalling £25m move to AC Milan
Sadio Mane’s future could have huge implications on Robert Lewandowski amid Barcelona links
Man United consider bid for ‘unique’ Chelsea star Tuchel said is a ‘fantastic player’

The Reds are chasing their second Champions League title under Jurgen Klopp, while Real Madrid want their fifth in the last decade alone.

Just about everyone has had a crack at predicting which way the final will go.

And Bayern star Muller has given it a whirl, tipping Liverpool to scrape it.

MORE: Bayern closing in on cut-price deal for Liverpool star

“I have the impression that Liverpool are better. But with what Real Madrid did recently in the league and Champions League, I wouldn’t write them off,” he told TZ.

“I predict a 2-2 draw and Liverpool to win on penalties.”

It will be all eyes on Paris as the two giants prepare to go head-to-head at Stade de France.

More Stories Bayern Munich Liverpool Real Madrid Thomas Muller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.