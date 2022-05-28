Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has submitted his prediction for the Champions League final.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are now putting the final touches on their preparations for the Paris final.

It will be a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv, when Real Madrid came out on top thanks to an inspired substitute appearance from Gareth Bale.

But a lot has changed since that night in Ukraine, and Liverpool come into this one as favourites, despite the fact Los Blancos won the La Liga title with ease.

The Reds are chasing their second Champions League title under Jurgen Klopp, while Real Madrid want their fifth in the last decade alone.

Just about everyone has had a crack at predicting which way the final will go.

And Bayern star Muller has given it a whirl, tipping Liverpool to scrape it.

“I have the impression that Liverpool are better. But with what Real Madrid did recently in the league and Champions League, I wouldn’t write them off,” he told TZ.

“I predict a 2-2 draw and Liverpool to win on penalties.”

It will be all eyes on Paris as the two giants prepare to go head-to-head at Stade de France.