“Very good chance” – Journalist drops exciting Arsenal transfer update

Arsenal missed out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League and although many will fear that could hamper their ability to attract the best talent this summer, according to recent reports, the Gunners still have lofty summer ambitions.

That’s according to a recent report from GOAL journalist Charles Watts, who has claimed the Londoners could look to sign, not one, but two strikers, during this summer’s transfer window.

One player heavily linked with a move to the country’s capital has been Manchester City’s, Gabriel Jesus.

It certainly makes sense for the Gunners to try and bring in a new forward, especially when Alexandre Lacazette, who is soon-to-be out of contract, looks set to depart.

Eddie Nketiah is another player whose future is under threat. Although the young forward may end up penning a new deal, he is also facing free agency and given that the club lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January, the Londoners’ lack of attacking options will now be a major cause for concern.

What’s the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Understandably keen to transform his front line, according to Watts, in addition to Jesus, manager Mikel Arteta could dip into the summer transfer market in search of another forward.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the English journalist said: “I still think there is a very good chance Arsenal go out and sign two forwards.

“There is going to be lots of demands on the squad, certainly a lot more demands that were on the squad this season because of those extra games in the Europa League and things like that.

“So I still think there is a very good chance they’ll go out and sign two.”

(Play clip from 06:07)