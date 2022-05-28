(Video) Fingertip save from Courtois nudges Mane thunderbolt onto post

Liverpool have come agonisingly close to opening the scoring in Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Reds, led by German boss Jurgen Klopp, have started this weekend’s blockbuster encounter much the better side.

However, at the time of writing, with the score still all level at 0-0, it goes without saying that it is still all to play for at the Stade de France in Paris.

MORE: (Video) Worrying scenes in Paris as ticketless fans storm stadium and reports of supporters being robbed

Wide-attacker Sadio Mane has undoubtedly come the closest to breaching Thibaut Courtois’ net though.

The Senegal international danced his way into Los Blancos’ box before unleashing a thunderbolt of an effort and had it not been for Courtois’ fingertip save, would have almost certainly fired his side into a first-half lead.

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

