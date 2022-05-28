(Video) Liverpool fans belt out ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ ahead of UCL final

Liverpool are braced for their biggest game of the 2021-22 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are preparing to take on Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League final and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The Premier League giants have lofty ambitions and hopes of lifting what would be their seventh Champions League title. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are gunning for their 14th.

The atmosphere ahead of Saturday’s mammoth European showdown in Paris is certainly building after huge numbers of Liverpool fans have been captured belting out a rendition of the club’s famous ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ song.