Real Madrid have beaten Liverpool to win this season’s Champions League.

Los Blancos, led by manager Carlo Ancelotti, have finished their season off with a bang and completed a stunning treble.

After already winning the Supercopa and La Liga title, the Spanish giants made it three major honours out of a possible four after beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool one-nil during Saturday night’s final at the Stade de France in Paris.

After failing to breach Thibaut Courtois’ net, a second-half goal from wide-attacker Vini Jr. was enough to separate the two European heavyweights.

Following their incredible achievement, Los Blancos’ latest European win now sees them proud owners of a remarkable 14 Champions Leagues and European Cups, combined.