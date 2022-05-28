(Video) Vinicius Junior fires Real Madrid into UCL final lead vs. Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Real Madrid have broken the deadlock in Saturday night’s Champions League final against Liverpool.

Los Blancos, led by manager Carlo Ancelotti, are looking to win their 14th Champions League title but after being forced to face off against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, would have known Saturday’s game would arguably be their toughest task of the season.

Despite being second best for large parts of the game, Vinicius Junior has fired the La Liga champions into a second-half lead.

Check out the moment the young attacker scored below.

