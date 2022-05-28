(Video) Worrying scenes in Paris as ticketless fans storm stadium and reports of supporters being robbed

Liverpool and Real Madrid are preparing to face off for the chance to be crowned this season’s Champions League winners.

However, despite the magnitude of Saturday night’s showpiece, both teams have been forced to wait after kick-off was delayed by a total of 30-minutes.

Originally scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time) an initial announcement confirmed UEFA had pushed the game’s start time back to 8.15 p.m (UK time), however, the delay has now been extended to 8.30 p.m (UK time).

Worrying footage has emerged which shows multiple ticketless fans evading security and matchday stewards and storming the stadium.

Furthermore, according to journalist Andy Kelly, Liverpool fans have been sprayed with tear gas by French police after some of the Stade de France’s gates were closed for an unknown reason.

In addition to the scenes that have already unfolded, AS journalist Sergio Santos has reported that some supporters have been robbed by French citizens.

Following the unsavoury scenes, we sincerely hope no one ends up getting hurt and Saturday’s final can continue without any further delays.

