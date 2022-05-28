Liverpool and Real Madrid are preparing to face off for the chance to be crowned this season’s Champions League winners.

However, despite the magnitude of Saturday night’s showpiece, both teams have been forced to wait after kick-off was delayed by a total of 30-minutes.

Originally scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time) an initial announcement confirmed UEFA had pushed the game’s start time back to 8.15 p.m (UK time), however, the delay has now been extended to 8.30 p.m (UK time).

MORE: Exclusive: Former Liverpool star previews Champions League final, picking out potential Real Madrid weakness

Worrying footage has emerged which shows multiple ticketless fans evading security and matchday stewards and storming the stadium.

Small number of fans running through gates at Stade de France, security unable to stop them, lots of fans still to be allowed in #ChampionsLeague #liverpool #realmadrid pic.twitter.com/Do1cwPYlig — John Watson (@JohnWatsonSport) May 28, 2022

Furthermore, according to journalist Andy Kelly, Liverpool fans have been sprayed with tear gas by French police after some of the Stade de France’s gates were closed for an unknown reason.

Fans queuing outside with tickets for a gate that’s been shut for no reason just been tear gassed. Throughly unpleasant experience and so dangerous. This isn’t how fans should be treated in a civilised society. Unacceptable — Andy Kelly (@AndyK_LivNews) May 28, 2022

In addition to the scenes that have already unfolded, AS journalist Sergio Santos has reported that some supporters have been robbed by French citizens.

He estado en bastantes finales de Champions, Eurocopas y Mundiales. Lo que está pasando en el Stade de France no lo vi nunca antes. Hay grupos de franceses en los alrededores del estadio agrediendo y robando a los aficionados. No hablo de oídas, lo he visto yo. — Sergio Santos (@Santos_Relevo) May 28, 2022

Following the unsavoury scenes, we sincerely hope no one ends up getting hurt and Saturday’s final can continue without any further delays.