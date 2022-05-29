£21m star slammed by Alan Shearer is set to leave Newcastle

After signing for Newcastle from the MLS, Miguel Almiron has failed to live up to his price tag.

Now, Almiron is reportedly set to leave Newcastle this summer, after a disappointing few years at the club, according to the Daily Mail. The Newcastle winger is reportedly able to leave for a fee of around £10m, less than half the fee they paid back in 2019.

Shearer labelled the Paraguay international “not good enough” last month, and that’s certainly been backed up by his goal contributions. Almiron has manged one goal an no assists in his last 30 Premier League appearances.