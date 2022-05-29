51-year-old on verge of joining Newcastle as compensation agreed

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Dan Ashworth is on the verge of joining Newcastle from Brighton as the two clubs have now agreed on a compensation package.

Ashworth has been out of the game for the last few months, after being sent on ‘gardening leave’ by current club Brighton. According to The Times, Newcastle and Brighton have reached an agreement to see Ashworth join the North East club, settling for a fee less than the £5m Brighton were originally demanding.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United looking to sign Barcelona star in swap deal for Raphinha
“Congrats to Tottenham” – Fabrizio Romano delivers update on “huge” £40million signing
Chelsea duo facing an uncertain future as Tuchel plans to promote youngsters

Brighton’s recruitment has been excellent under Ashworth, so Newcastle fans should be delighted to see him joining the club ahead of the transfer window.

More Stories Dan Ashworth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.