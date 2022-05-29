51-year-old on verge of joining Newcastle as compensation agreed

Dan Ashworth is on the verge of joining Newcastle from Brighton as the two clubs have now agreed on a compensation package.

Ashworth has been out of the game for the last few months, after being sent on ‘gardening leave’ by current club Brighton. According to The Times, Newcastle and Brighton have reached an agreement to see Ashworth join the North East club, settling for a fee less than the £5m Brighton were originally demanding.

Brighton’s recruitment has been excellent under Ashworth, so Newcastle fans should be delighted to see him joining the club ahead of the transfer window.